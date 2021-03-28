Institute provides free training for manufacturing jobs

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now accepting applications for the IMPACT (Industrial Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship Customized Training) Institute. The four-week program provides the skills and certifications needed for an entry-level advanced manufacturing job, while making students eligible for scholarships to continue their education in one of several programs at CCC&TI.

The program, which is available to students at no cost, was developed in partnership with local employers due to the shortage of qualified advanced manufacturing workers.

“The goal of this program is to close the skills gap our local employers face when hiring new workers, and also creating a talent pipeline for high-demand, high-skill manufacturing jobs,” CCC&TI President Mark Poarch said. “We have worked with industry partners to identify the skills and certifications that lead to employment, and also to remove possible barriers to participation by providing scholarships.”

The IMPACT Institute meets on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, June 7 to July 1.