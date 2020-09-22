Incentives extended to Crate and Barrel to build distribution center in Newton

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County leaders agreed to return half of the property taxes on a new distribution center Crate and Barrel plans to build in Newton, as an incentive to bring the project to the county.

The new building will be on 69 acres in front of the Target distribution center on N.C. Highway 10. The Catawba County Economic Development Corporation announced the project last week and brought the economic incentives for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners to consider at Monday’s meeting.

The board approved four years of property tax returns — 50 percent of new property taxes assessed on the property, up to about $442,700 total.

The Newton City Council approved similar incentives at their last board meeting, EDC Director of Business Recruitment Julie Pruett said.

To keep the incentives, Euromarket Designs, which does business as Crate and Barrel, must invest at least $38.5 million in construction of the building and equipment by Dec. 31, 2022. The building is planned to be about 736,000 square feet with room to be expanded by 134,000 square feet, Pruett said.

The company is also required to create 150 new jobs at the site by 2022 and must keep those for at least three years after the final incentive payment.