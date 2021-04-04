Hudson hires Greer as town manager

A former Hudson town commissioner will become the town’s new manager after the retirement of longtime town manager Rebecca Bentley in June.

Jonathan Greer will become town manager July 1, the day after Bentley retires after 32 years with the town.

Greer served as a town commissioner until Feb. 16, when he became interested in the town manager position, according to a news release from the town of Hudson. He interviewed for the job on March 25 and was offered the position and approved by the board of commissioners on the same day.

Greer currently serves as public services administrator for Catawba County, supervising the department’s budget, 21 employees and other operations, according to a news release from Hudson.

Greer is a South Caldwell High School graduate. He has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from North Carolina State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University.

Greer said it is an honor to be selected for the position.