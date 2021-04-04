Hudson hires Greer as town manager

A former Hudson town commissioner will become the town’s new manager after the retirement of longtime town manager Rebecca Bentley in June.
Jonathan Greer will become town manager July 1, the day after Bentley retires after 32 years with the town.
Greer served as a town commissioner until Feb. 16, when he became interested in the town manager position, according to a news release from the town of Hudson. He interviewed for the job on March 25 and was offered the position and approved by the board of commissioners on the same day.
Greer currently serves as public services administrator for Catawba County, supervising the department’s budget, 21 employees and other operations, according to a news release from Hudson.
Greer is a South Caldwell High School graduate. He has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from North Carolina State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University.
Greer said it is an honor to be selected for the position.
“I’ve lived in and around this community most of my life,” Greer said in the news release. “It’s where my wife and I have put down our own roots and chosen to raise our two girls. We’re fully invested in seeing this town be a successful and thriving place to live and raise families.”
Greer was chosen because of his credentials and experience, Hudson Mayor Janet Winkler said in the news release.
“The board chose Greer because of his education, experience and his familiarity with our community as a native of Caldwell County,” Winkler said. “Jonathan, his wife, and two daughters live in Hudson. As a resident and former commissioner, Jonathan is very familiar with Hudson and the challenges the town faces. ... The board felt it had the best candidate here among us and didn’t need to search elsewhere. Greer has a proven track record in local government. We believe he will serve Hudson well, and we look forward to a great future together.”