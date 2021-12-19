HPD swears in 5 officers

HICKORY — Five officers were recently sworn in officially at Hickory Police Department Headquarters, with family and friends in attendance to celebrate the occasion. Officers honored during the ceremony were T. Alex Abernathy, Cameron Beal, Riley Davis, DeAndré McClish and Abel Rivas.

Abernathy completed his Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at McDowell Technical College after graduation from Appalachian State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree with a major in environmental sciences and a minor in criminal justice. Abernathy is a McDowell County native who worked as a telecommunicator for Hickory Police Department before moving to the patrol division.

Beal is from Nashville, North Carolina, and graduated from NC Wesleyan College in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He completed BLET at Nash Community College. Beal began his career with HPD on Aug. 16.

Davis, from Midland, Texas, joins HPD after completing BLET at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Davis joined HPD on June 8.

McClish, a New Jersey native, completed BLET at Western Piedmont Community College after serving as a U.S. Army recruiter. McClish joined HPD on March 15.