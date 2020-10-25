Home Builders Association celebrates 50 years

HICKORY – Members — both past and present — of the Home Builders Association of Hickory-Catawba Valley Inc. were honored Oct. 15 during an event celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary.

Mike Carpenter, executive vice president and general counsel of the North Carolina Home Builders Association, told celebrants gathered at Warehouse 18 Venues in Hickory that they are among America’s last entrepreneurs.

“Our industry is cyclical,” Carpenter said. “Things tend to be either very good or very bad. You take that risk. Most people don’t have the courage you display in your choice of careers.”

Carpenter told his audience they are providing a basic human need — shelter — while also building communities and improving the lives of their customers.

“You allow families to realize the American dream,” Carpenter said.

“Tonight we celebrate these principles.”

Carpenter was introduced by Gerald Kamp, a three-time president of the Home Builders Association of Hickory-Catawba Valley and a former regional vice president for the North Carolina Home Builders Association.