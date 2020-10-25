Home Builders Association celebrates 50 years

HICKORY – Members — both past and present — of the Home Builders Association of Hickory-Catawba Valley Inc. were honored Oct. 15 during an event celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary.
Mike Carpenter, executive vice president and general counsel of the North Carolina Home Builders Association, told celebrants gathered at Warehouse 18 Venues in Hickory that they are among America’s last entrepreneurs.
“Our industry is cyclical,” Carpenter said. “Things tend to be either very good or very bad. You take that risk. Most people don’t have the courage you display in your choice of careers.”
Carpenter told his audience they are providing a basic human need — shelter — while also building communities and improving the lives of their customers.
“You allow families to realize the American dream,” Carpenter said.
“Tonight we celebrate these principles.”
Carpenter was introduced by Gerald Kamp, a three-time president of the Home Builders Association of Hickory-Catawba Valley and a former regional vice president for the North Carolina Home Builders Association.
Kamp read a list of the local association’s past presidents and executive officers, and recalled highlights of the organization’s half century. Among those was the creation in 1990 of the Catawba County Building Liaison Committee, designed to improve working relations between inspectors and builders.
Kamp expressed his admiration of Grady O’Neal, a charter member of the association and its first president, who he considers a mentor.
“Grady taught me to be a good builder and a good man,” Kamp said. “Back in the day, to say a house was a Grady O’Neal house really meant something.”
The Home Builders Association of Hickory-Catawba Valley is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting professionalism, credibility, quality and vitality in the building industry. The association provides opportunities for business development, education, professional growth and networking for its members. The association also promotes home ownership and affordable housing.
Robert Crouch is the organization’s current president. Kim Crawford, Kamp’s daughter, is its current executive officer.
