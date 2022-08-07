HKY4Vets announces employer partners

HKY4Vets, a community initiative fueled by the private and public sectors in Catawba County that assists transitioning military and military families find career opportunities, professional connections and other veteran resources in the Hickory Metro, is honored to announce 15 Talent Connect Partners for 2022-23.

Over the coming year, HKY4Vets will work alongside and on behalf of these veteran-ready employers to connect them with military and military spouse talent throughout the Southeast, while also benefiting the service members in their search for their next purpose, mission and team.

Founded and led jointly by The Chamber of Catawba County and Catawba County Economic Development Corporation in 2016, HKY4Vets has worked to build a sustainable plan of work based on three overarching priorities on behalf of their employer partners: awareness, advocacy and access.

Since its inception, the work of HKY4Vets has included best practices workshops for employers interested in recruiting and retaining military talent, advocating for public policy which allows North Carolina to remain competitive for transitioning military talent, hosting both in-person and virtual hiring events and more.

Looking ahead, HKY4Vets aims to continue scaling our efforts within each key priority area to ultimately increase the quantity and quality of candidates for our local employers within this very niche market.

In the past year, we hosted four virtual hiring events with more than 30 participating employers and more than 165 attendees from 15 states and two foreign countries attending. Efforts to expand these events further into some of the largest virtual hiring events for military and military spouse talent in the country, with the goal of growing attendee base and the number of successful outcomes for candidates and local employers have commenced.

Additionally, HKY4Vets has its sights on working with company partners to host the first cohort of “HKY4Vets Fellows” through the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program, as well as starting up the region’s first professional networking group for military and military spouses. The group, currently called HKY4Vets Professional Connections (PC) is intended to act as an immediate community for working professionals or career-seekers who have recently relocated to our region or that perhaps have even lived here for decades.

As the Co-Founder of this important work, I’m grateful for the ongoing and new support from these 15 employer partners. These companies collectively represent tremendous economic opportunity for top-talent within our region and we look forward to working as extensions of their teams over the next year to connect both their unique opportunities and this special community to transitioning military and military spouses from Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Fort Gordon, and other installations throughout the Southeast.

When asked to comment about the impact of this work and our plans for the coming year, Nathan Huret, fellow founder of HKY4Vets & Economic Development Director at the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, stated, “2022-23 is a going to a be a great year for HKY4Vets and its partners. We laid some significant foundations over the past year for the work that is to come this year. The momentum of the organization feels like it is building steam and our efforts to work one on one with both individuals/families and our employer partners are starting to pay significant dividends and build a recognition that this is an organization that cares and can assist in this part of North Carolina.”

HKY4Vets is always open to new employer partners on a rolling basis, but the organization will be honored to work with the following employers on a sustained basis over the next year: Catawba County, Prysmian Group, Catawba Valley Health System, CommScope, Inc, HSM Solutions, Special Metals Welding Products Company, Corning Optical Communications, US Conec , Sarstedt, Control Technologies, Dynamic Air Engineering (DAE) Systems, Merchants Distributors, Inc., Peoples Bank. Performance Food Group, and Sutter Street Manufacturing – A division of Williams-Sonoma. To learn more about HKY4Vets, you can visit our website at www.hky4vets.com.