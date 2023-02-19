HICKORY — Michael Sowers, Managing Director – Investment Officer and Michael Webber, MBA, Managing Director – Investment Officer of Sowers & Webber Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Hickory, have been recognized as some of Forbes 2023 Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams.

This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds — helping their clients succeed.

It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the 2023 Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams, said Sowers and Webber. As investment planning has become more complex, "our top priority is to work with our clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals," they said.

Sowers has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Relations with a concentration in economics.

Webber has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a graduate of Wake Forest University and earned a Masters of Business Administration.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by Shook Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a rating.