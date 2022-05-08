Hickory wealth advisors recognized by Forbes

HICKORY — Michael Sowers, Managing Director – Investment Officer and Michael Webber, MBA, Managing Director – Investment Officer of Sowers & Webber Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Hickory, have been recognized as some of Forbes 2022 Best-in-State.

It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the 2022 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, Sowers and Webber said. They said that as investment planning has become more complex, their top priority is to work with their clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.

Sowers has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earned a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Relations with a concentration in economics.

Webber has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a graduate of Wake Forest University and earned a Masters of Business Administration.

The Forbes Best-In-State ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by Shook Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

With $1.88 trillion in client assets as of March 31, Wells Fargo Advisors provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Its network of financial advisors serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), a division within Wells Fargo & Company and one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S.