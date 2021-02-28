Hickory wealth advisor included on Forbes list

HICKORY — Beth L. Deal, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CRPC, RICP, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Hickory, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Deal was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in her practice and approach to working with clients. Deal is part of Beth L. Deal Financial Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.

As a private wealth advisor, Deal provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients. Deal has 29 years of experience in the financial services industry. For more information, contact Beth L. Deal Financial Advisory Group at 828-324-1422.