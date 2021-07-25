Hickory Springs launches new sofa-sleeper mechanism

HICKORY — HS Manufacturing, LLC (“Hickory Springs”), a division of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co. (“HSM”), and leading supplier of components for the furniture and bedding industries, is targeting the upper-end upholstery market with a new domestically produced trundle-style sofa-sleeper mechanism.
Suitable for residential and hospitality furniture, The Underdown was designed to maximize smaller spaces, such as hotel rooms and guest rooms, by accommodating a queen-size sleep surface in a smaller footprint than the space required for a traditional sleeper sofa by pivoting the longer end of the sleep surface parallel with the back of the sofa.
Complete with two 30-inch size sleep surfaces, The Underdown can function as two individual sleep surfaces or be joined together by a pop-up trundle that slides out from underneath to create a queen sleep surface.
“Maximizing floor space is critical in both the hospitality and residential markets today,” said Jason Porter, vice president for furniture with HSM’s Hickory Springs division. “Whether it’s on the hospitality side, with new construction aiming to maximize profits by adding more rooms to their properties or families looking to create a guest room in a small space, The Underdown unit operates with zero proximity to the wall, taking up less space as is opens up into the room.”
Designed with both the sitting and sleep surface comfort in mind, the unit includes 8.5-gauge sinuous wire in both the sofa seat and the trundle unit, ensuring consistency across the sleep surface when the trundle is popped up for use as a queen. Seat cushion options include high resilient foam construction and a variety of premium memory foam options.
In addition to the space-saving and comfort attributes, The Underdown offers a variety of sleeping arrangements for a single user, a couple, or two children. A single user has two options: use as a twin sleep surface by sleeping on the sofa seating surface, or use as a queen sleep surface by utilizing the pop-up trundle. A couple would utilize the pop-up trundle to create a queen sleep surface, while two children could utilize the two separate twin surfaces with the standard trundle bed functionality.
The unit was on display in HSM’s booth at the Furniture Manufacturing Expo, July 20-21 in space 1315.
HSM is a privately held company based in Hickory, with more than 25 manufacturing plants in 13 states. In addition to its core furniture and bedding markets, HSM serves a range of customers in the transportation, packaging, health care, apparel and other industries. For more information, visit hsmsolutions.com.