Hickory Springs launches new sofa-sleeper mechanism

HICKORY — HS Manufacturing, LLC (“Hickory Springs”), a division of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co. (“HSM”), and leading supplier of components for the furniture and bedding industries, is targeting the upper-end upholstery market with a new domestically produced trundle-style sofa-sleeper mechanism.

Suitable for residential and hospitality furniture, The Underdown was designed to maximize smaller spaces, such as hotel rooms and guest rooms, by accommodating a queen-size sleep surface in a smaller footprint than the space required for a traditional sleeper sofa by pivoting the longer end of the sleep surface parallel with the back of the sofa.

Complete with two 30-inch size sleep surfaces, The Underdown can function as two individual sleep surfaces or be joined together by a pop-up trundle that slides out from underneath to create a queen sleep surface.

“Maximizing floor space is critical in both the hospitality and residential markets today,” said Jason Porter, vice president for furniture with HSM’s Hickory Springs division. “Whether it’s on the hospitality side, with new construction aiming to maximize profits by adding more rooms to their properties or families looking to create a guest room in a small space, The Underdown unit operates with zero proximity to the wall, taking up less space as is opens up into the room.”