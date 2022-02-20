Hickory Realtor earns SRES designation

HICKORY — Stacy Sigmon with Realty Executives of Hickory and Lake Norman has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the SRES Council of the National Association of Realtors.

Sigmon joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers ages 55 and older.

Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires an expert understanding of their lifestyle and financial needs, and the SRES designation means that a Realtor has that understanding. Whether they are buying, selling, relocating, or refinancing, seniors can be confident that a Realtor with their SRES designation will be able to help them every step of the way.

SRES Council, founded in 2007, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions. There are more than 15,000 active members of the organization worldwide.