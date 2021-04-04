 Skip to main content
Hickory real estate team awarded international honor
Donna Austin, John Lamonica and Starr Franklin, members of the Donna Austin Team, were awarded membership to the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society.

 Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell

A team in Hickory with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors, has been honored as a member of the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society.

The Donna Austin team — Donna Austin, John Lamonica and Starr Franklin — are one of the top 32 teams worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system awarded the distinguished membership, according to a news release from Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc.

Each team is comprised of independent contractors affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office, including a Realogy Brokerage Group owned and operated office.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors is at 127 1st Ave. NE, Hickory, and can be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker system for 38 years.

