Hickory real estate team awarded international honor

A team in Hickory with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors, has been honored as a member of the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society.

The Donna Austin team — Donna Austin, John Lamonica and Starr Franklin — are one of the top 32 teams worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system awarded the distinguished membership, according to a news release from Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc.

Each team is comprised of independent contractors affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office, including a Realogy Brokerage Group owned and operated office.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors is at 127 1st Ave. NE, Hickory, and can be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker system for 38 years.