Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes Realtor/broker

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group Inc. announced that Tim Bullard has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker. Bullard specializes in residential property sales in Wilkes, Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander, and Burke counties.

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and has 32 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Bullard by phone 828-468-1676; email: Tim@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com; or visit his website: Tim.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.