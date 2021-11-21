Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes Realtor/broker

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Sandy Costner has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Costner is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University. She enjoys working with people in the community and volunteers for multiple nonprofit organizations. She and her husband Chris attend Christ Church and share their home with their fur baby, Bella. She enjoys working with people and looks forward to helping clients through the process of either buying a new home or selling their current home.

“We are thrilled that Sandy is joining our group,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Hickory Real Estate Group. "As one of our agents, Sandy has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program in the Hickory area."

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has more than 30 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Costner by phone at 828-291-2222, by email at Sandy@HickoryRealEstateGroup.comm or visit her website: Sandy.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.