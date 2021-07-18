Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes Realtor/broker

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Tina Fletcher Leagon has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Leagon has been a licensed agent for 36 years and specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties. She is a native of Catawba County and has lived in northeast Hickory for the last 30 years.

“We are very excited that Tina is joining our group,” said Mike Kelly broker/owner of Hickory Real Estate Group. “Tina is proud of her hometown and takes pride in keeping up with growth, change, employment stats, schools, as well as the real estate market.”

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has 36 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Leagon by phone at 828-244-6961, by email at Tina@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit her website: Tina.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.