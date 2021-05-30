Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group Inc announced that Max Gamble has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker. Gamble specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander, and Burke counties.

“We are very excited that Max is joining our group,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Hickory Real Estate Group. “Max has lived in Alexander and Catawba counties the majority of his life and is excited to be of service to those looking to buy and sell homes in this area.”

Hickory Real Estate Group. is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties. As a Hickory Real Estate Group agent, Gamble has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program in the Hickory area.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow to 34 agents and is the largest independent brokerage in the Catawba Valley.

Contact Max Gamble to help you with your real estate needs. Call 828-320-5725, email Max@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit his website: Max.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.