Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes Kay Newsome

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Kay Newsome has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Newsome is originally from Troutman. She lived in Kentucky for nine years and returned to the Catawba Valley in 2021 and currently lives in Lenoir. Newsome enjoys spending time with her daughter who is almost 14 years old. They have three dogs and two cats that they rescued. Real estate is a new adventure for Newsome, and she is eager to get started.

“We are thrilled that Kay is joining our group,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Hickory Real Estate Group. "As one of our agents, Kay has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program in the Hickory area."

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, it has continued to grow and now has 32 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Newsome by phone at 828-558-8922, by email at Kay@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit her website: Kay.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.