Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes Candice Kelly

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Candice Kelly has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Kelly is from Burke County and currently lives in Caldwell County. After buying her own home she realized that she would enjoy helping others realize their dreams of home ownership. Kelly is excited to start this journey with Hickory Real Estate Group.

“We are excited that Candice is joining our firm,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Hickory Real Estate Group. "As one of our agents, Candice has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program in the Hickory area."

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties. Since starting in 2010, it has continued to grow and now has 32 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Candice Kelly by phone, 828-413-5193; email: Candice@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com; or visit her website: Candice.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.