Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes Bailee Hamlett

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Bailee Hamlett has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Hamlett has lived in Catawba County her entire life, and recently moved to Hickory. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends in her free time.

“We are excited that Bailee is joining our group,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Hickory Real Estate Group. “As one of our agents, Bailee has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program in the Hickory area.”

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial property sales.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has more than 30 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Hamlett by phone at 828-234-5216, email at Bailee@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit her website: Bailee.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.