 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes Bailee Hamlett

  • 0

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Bailee Hamlett has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Hamlett has lived in Catawba County her entire life, and recently moved to Hickory. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends in her free time. 

“We are excited that Bailee is joining our group,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Hickory Real Estate Group. “As one of our agents, Bailee has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program in the Hickory area.”

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial property sales.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has more than 30 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area. 

People are also reading…

Contact Hamlett by phone at 828-234-5216, email at Bailee@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit her website: Bailee.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.

Hamlett

Hamlett
0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Firm announces promotions

Firm announces promotions

HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. announces the promotions of Kamila Cleveland, Lutchia Johnson, Kang Moua, Jonas Watts an…

New heart device introduced

New heart device introduced

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, recently became the first hospital in the Catawba Valley region to offer pa…

Hanes Industries acquires Tullos

CONOVER — Hanes Industries, of Conover, announced that it has acquired Tullos Supply Company. Tullos is a converter and distributor of constru…

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert