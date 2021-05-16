Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes agent

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group Inc. announces that Amanda Maney has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker. Maney specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties.

“We are very excited about Amanda joining our group,” said Mike Kelly, broker owner of Hickory Real Estate Group. “Amanda and her family are past clients of HREG and was impressed with the professionalism and attention to detail we offer our clients. She felt that it would be the perfect fit for her.”

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties. As a Hickory Real Estate Group agent, Maney has access to high-quality training, marketing tools, powerful technology, and a strong social media program.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow to 33 agents and is the largest independent brokerage in the Catawba Valley.

You can contact Maney by phone at 828-291-3194, by email at Amanda@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit her website: Amanda.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.