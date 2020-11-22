Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes agent

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group Inc. announced that Shelly Costner has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker. Costner specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander, and Burke counties.

Costner is a native of western North Carolina. She understands that both buying and selling a home is a life-changing event, and her goal is to help her clients through every step of the journey.

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and has 31 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Costner by phone 828-403-3523, by email at Shelly@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit her website: Shelly.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.