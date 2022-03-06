Hickory Real Estate Group honors top agents

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group held a recognition luncheon on Feb. 18 to honor and celebrate its top agents.

The agents were recognized for consistent high production, quality service, and professionalism in real estate for 2021. Hope Rogers received the Gold Medal Broker Award. Erin Hunt received the Silver Medal Broker Award. Carrie Ford received the Bronze Medal Broker Award. Jennifer Elkins received the Distinguished Service Award.

Mike Kelly Jr., president of Hickory Real Estate Group, said he is proud of these four hard-working agents and their dedication to their careers in real estate.

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since Mike and Kathleen Kelly started Hickory Real Estate Group in 2010, it has continued to grow and has more than 30 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Hickory Real Estate Group is still the largest independent real estate company in the Catawba Valley area. Contact it at 828-318-8722 or by email at Information@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com. The website is at HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.