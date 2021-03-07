Hickory Real Estate Group honors agents

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group recently presented awards to honor and celebrate its top agents. The agents were recognized for consistent high production, quality service, and professionalism in real estate for 2020.

Roseann Flowers received the Gold Medal Broker Award. Erin Hunt received the Silver Medal Broker Award. Hope Halbert Rogers received the Bronze Medal Broker Award.

Mike Kelly, president of Hickory Real Estate Group, said he is proud of these three agents and their dedication to their careers in real estate.

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.

Since Mike and Kathleen Kelly started Hickory Real Estate Group in 2010, it has continued to grow and now has 31 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Hickory Real Estate Group is the largest independent real estate company in the Catawba Valley area.

Contact Hickory Real Estate Group by phone at 828-318-8722, email Information@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com, and on the web HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.