Hickory Real Estate Group adds Realtor/broker

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Hannah Fox has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Fox is a native of Wilkes County, but Hickory has been her home for the past six years. She and her husband, Alex, have a new baby girl, Aurora.

Fox has worked in the health care industry for the past several years. She holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Appalachian State University and most recently worked as a Registered Nurse at Catawba Valley Medical Center’s emergency room.

“We are excited that Hannah is joining our group,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Hickory Real Estate Group.

“As one of our agents, Hannah has access to high-quality training, great marketing tools, powerful technology, and an unmatched social media program in the Hickory area.,” Kelly said.

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties. Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has 32 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.

Contact Fox by phone at 336-927-9542, by email at Hannah@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com, or visit her website: Hannah.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.