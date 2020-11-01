Hickory real estate firm used as case study

HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory recently hosted a virtual training event for their international rank of broker/owners from the Realty Executives Franchise, on the topic of online brand management.
“With over 500 offices worldwide, to be interviewed as a case study for our online presence within the franchise is an honor,” said office manager Katie Keisler. In an industry where the majority of home buyers begin their search online, this emphasis on the firm’s online marketing strategy has resulted in unprecedented growth and real estate sales.
Keisler was interviewed via live stream by Senior Business Analytics Manager Usha Nadiveedhi regarding the local firm’s successful online strategy.
For more information, visit www.realtyexecs.net
