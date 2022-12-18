Hickory real estate firm joins network to fuel regional expansion

HICKORY — Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills, based in Hickory. The brokerage serves the residents of the Foothills region of western North Carolina, including Hickory, Newton, Conover, Granite Falls, Taylorsville, Maiden, Sherrills Ford, Hudson, Lenoir, Morganton, Valdese and Drexel.

The firm is owned and operated by Mike and Kathleen Kelly. Mike Kelly entered the real estate industry in 2006 after being in retail management and real estate investing; Kathleen Kelly followed in 2009 from a career in education. The following year, the couple founded their own independent firm, which has since grown to over 30 agents.

The Kellys plan to support increased agent productivity by tapping into the many business-building resources in Be Better University, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform.

They intend to expand the firm’s service area through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

The brokerage will take advantage of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate lifestyle programs, resources and content to help develop lasting relationships with clients. PinPoint, a proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

The company will enhance its social media presence with the brand’s digital marketing resources and assets. Mike Kelly also produces The Real Hickory Podcast, a monthly program that focuses on the people and events of the town with a real estate slant.

“Mike and Kathleen have done a tremendous job fostering a service-driven culture that prioritizes the needs of its clients beyond the homebuying and selling process,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC.

“As a new member of the Better Home and Gardens Real Estate family, the firm and its affiliated agents will have access to state-of-the-art technology, marketing resources and extensive learning opportunities to help drive continued growth. We’re excited to affiliate with Mike and Kathleen to help them realize their goal of becoming a regional brokerage in the foothills of western North Carolina.”

“Kathleen and I both believe one of the core tenets of being successful is never settling,” Mike Kelly said.

“The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s motto ‘Be Better’ perfectly aligns with that philosophy. Our affiliation with the brand will not only elevate our reputation and increase our visibility, but it will also provide tools, technology and resources to help our affiliated agents become more successful.”

“While we have maintained our size and position over the last few years, we have not been able to move the needle on growth,” Kathleen Kelly said.

“We realized we needed to think differently about the business and find some help bringing our business to the next level. The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand is a natural fit for Hickory’s historic neighborhoods and high-end lake homes, where design and craftsmanship are woven into the fabric of life.”

The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network is a real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network includes approximately 12,600 independent sales associates in approximately 420 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.

Each office is independently owned and operated.