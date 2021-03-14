Hickory Public Schools honored

HICKORY — The North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA) and the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) recently honored Hickory Public Schools with Blue Ribbon Awards for Excellence in Communications.

HPS Director of Communications, Beverly Snowden, received the awards on behalf of the district. The winning articles and digital designs, representing outstanding and effective communications, were written and created by Snowden.

Perhaps the most meaningful award, according to Snowden, was the recognition of excellence in writing for an article about Jacob Elliott, who is currently a senior at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School (HCAM). The article is titled: “Jacob’s Story: I am more than what people see.”

“Jacob Elliott, the son of Jim and Mary Elliott, is very open about his life challenges with autism — and he wanted to share his story. He may have autism, but Jacob is actually very talented and gifted. He has been accepted to the theater technology program at Western Carolina University. We are so proud of Jacob’s achievements and expect he will continue to experience great success in higher education and beyond,” said Snowden.