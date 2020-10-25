Hickory McDonald's manager earns Ray Kroc Award

HICKORY — Julie Chapman, manager of the McDonald’s restaurant at 2439 Springs Road in Hickory, has won the Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s Restaurant managers globally.

Chapman was one of 365 McDonald’s restaurant managers around the world, from 60 markets — representing the top 1 percent best performing restaurant managers — to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and a trophy.

Chapman, who has been working for McDonald’s for 20 years, was recently honored in a virtual celebration hosted by McDonald’s.

McDonald's independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald's and its customers.

“Julie was nominated for her commitment to the community and leading her restaurant team,” said Christine Nevant, McDonald’s owner/operator of the McDonald’s restaurant where Chapman is manager. ”Our restaurant is a well-oiled machine because of the warm culture she has created at the restaurant. She takes care of our employees and has trained a great group of managers. We love Julie and are delighted to recognize her achievements with McDonald’s.”