Hickory McDonald's manager earns Ray Kroc Award

HICKORY — Julie Chapman, manager of the McDonald’s restaurant at 2439 Springs Road in Hickory, has won the Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s Restaurant managers globally.
Chapman was one of 365 McDonald’s restaurant managers around the world, from 60 markets — representing the top 1 percent best performing restaurant managers — to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and a trophy.
Chapman, who has been working for McDonald’s for 20 years, was recently honored in a virtual celebration hosted by McDonald’s.
McDonald's independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald's and its customers.
“Julie was nominated for her commitment to the community and leading her restaurant team,” said Christine Nevant, McDonald’s owner/operator of the McDonald’s restaurant where Chapman is manager. ”Our restaurant is a well-oiled machine because of the warm culture she has created at the restaurant. She takes care of our employees and has trained a great group of managers. We love Julie and are delighted to recognize her achievements with McDonald’s.”
Chapman became a staple of the Hickory community by hosting McTeachers Nights and father/daughter breakfast events at her restaurant. She’s also involved with local school book readings and her church. She is woman of faith who plays Christian music and hosts Bible study groups at the restaurant, which are now being held in the parking lot.
Chapman is an ambassador for McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity education program. Eligible employees can receive an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront college tuition assistance, access free education and career advising services and learn English as a second language so they are set up for future success. She has three to four candidates yearly who go through the program. Both of her children are either going through the program or have graduated from it.
