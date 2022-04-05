Hickory law firm welcomes partners

HICKORY — The law firm of Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A. announced that Mike Wilson II and Willie Fennell have joined the firm as partners.

Wilson was born and raised in Hickory. Following graduation from Fred T. Foard High School, he attended and received his undergraduate degree from Clemson University, received a master's degree from Western Carolina University, and graduated from Elon University School of Law. He lives in Granite Falls with his wife, Jennifer, and two sons, Michael and Grant.

Wilson's practice focuses on residential and commercial real estate, guardianship, estate planning and administration, and corporate and business law. Before joining Sigmon Clark Mackie Hanvey & Ferrell PA, Wilson was a member of Wilson Ramey & Fennell, PLLC, where he worked closely with individuals, businesses, and lenders on all aspects of real estate acquisition, financing, construction, management, and leasing. He is a member of the Real Property Section and Estate Planning & Fiduciary Law Sections of the North Carolina Bar Association and the Catawba County Bar Association.

A native of Rose Hill, Fennell is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (B.A., Communications Studies) and Elon University School of Law (J.D.). Fennell practices in the areas of residential and commercial real estate law, business and corporate law, estate planning and administration and guardianships.

Prior to joining Sigmon Clark Mackie Hanvey & Ferrell PA, Fennell was a founding partner of Wilson Ramey & Fennell, PLLC. While a student at Elon University School of Law, he served clients in the Humanitarian Immigration Law Clinic and interned as a legal clerk in Mecklenburg County Family Court. He also studied International Criminal Law and European Union Law at the University of London in England.

In his spare time, Fennell enjoys spending time with his fiancé, son, and dog, Aster, and cheering on his beloved Tar Heels.

Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hutton, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A. was founded in 1967. Areas of practice include, but are not limited to, divorce and family law, commercial and residential real estate, personal injury, business law and litigation, estate planning, workers’ compensation, eminent domain/land condemnation, and estate administration.

Sigmon Clark Mackie Hanvey & Ferrell PA is located at 250 Second Ave., SW, Hickory.