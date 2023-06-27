HICKORY — Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor is proud to add Julia J. Eurey to their team. Eurey’s experience as a former teacher and licensed Realtor adds to the firm’s dynamic team of professionals. The firm’s mission remains steadfast to providing quality legal services in a caring environment while fulfilling their commitment to the communities in which they serve.

After growing up in the Midwest, Eurey earned her undergraduate degree at Asbury University in the small town of Wilmore, Kentucky. She moved to the milder weather of North Carolina where she has lived for over 30 years. Prior to her legal career, her first career of teaching spanned over 25 years in elementary, middle, and high school grades.

Eurey’s grandmother always challenged her to pursue a doctorate, so after many years in the educational field, she decided it was time for a vocational change. She attended Elon University School of Law graduating in December 2020, becoming the first woman in her family to earn a doctorate.

Elon provided multiple opportunities for internships in business law, and Eurey has practiced in business and real estate law since being licensed in both North and South Carolina.

Though her children are grown, she and her husband have another “baby,” their big dog, Lincoln, who makes sure he gets plenty of attention and treats. Some of Eurey’s favorite things to do include trying new restaurants with friends, gardening, visiting family in other states, and riding a bike at the beach.

Other attorneys in the firm are Terry M. Taylor, Paul E. Culpepper, Kevin C. McIntosh, Jimmy R. Summerlin, Jr., Timothy D. Swanson, John W. Crone III, Jordan L. Faulkner, Jarryd A. deBoer and Clay S. Abernethy. For more information about Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, LLP, visit www.hickorylaw.com.