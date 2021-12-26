 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Hickory law firm welcomes new associate
0 Comments

Hickory law firm welcomes new associate

  • 0

HICKORY — Morgan McNeil was recently sworn in to the North Carolina Bar by Court of Appeals Judge John M. Tyson.

McNeil is a 2021 graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law and is now an associate with the law firm of Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, LLP.

As she begins to practice law, McNeil plans to focus on commercial real estate transactions, estate planning, and corporate matters.

Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor’s mission is to provide quality legal services in a caring environment while fulfilling their commitment to the communities in which they serve. Other attorneys in the firm are Wayne M. Bach, Terry M. Taylor, Paul E. Culpepper, Kevin C. McIntosh, Jimmy R. Summerlin, Jr., Timothy D. Swanson, John W. Crone, III, Jordan L. Faulkner and Jarryd A. de Boer. For more information about Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, LLP, visit www.hickorylaw.com.

McNeil

McNeil

 Photos for Fun"
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert