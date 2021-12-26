Hickory law firm welcomes new associate

HICKORY — Morgan McNeil was recently sworn in to the North Carolina Bar by Court of Appeals Judge John M. Tyson.

McNeil is a 2021 graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law and is now an associate with the law firm of Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, LLP.

As she begins to practice law, McNeil plans to focus on commercial real estate transactions, estate planning, and corporate matters.

Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor’s mission is to provide quality legal services in a caring environment while fulfilling their commitment to the communities in which they serve. Other attorneys in the firm are Wayne M. Bach, Terry M. Taylor, Paul E. Culpepper, Kevin C. McIntosh, Jimmy R. Summerlin, Jr., Timothy D. Swanson, John W. Crone, III, Jordan L. Faulkner and Jarryd A. de Boer. For more information about Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, LLP, visit www.hickorylaw.com.