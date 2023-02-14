HICKORY — Patrick, Harper & Dixon has announced its newest associate attorney, Heather Higgins.

Higgins is an associate attorney with the firm practicing in the areas of civil litigation, family law, and criminal law. Higgins is a Hickory native, having graduated from St. Stephens High School in 2009 where she was a member of the Indians swim team and symphonic band.

After high school, she attended Campbell University in Buies Creek to pursue her four-year degree. At Campbell, Higgins was involved in the Student Government Association, as well as captain of the mock trial team for three years. During college Higgins seized the opportunity to study abroad in London during the summer of 2012, interning in the British House of Commons. She graduated from Campbell University in 2013, magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Pre-Law with minors in history and honors interdisciplinary studies. She then continued her studies at Wake Forest University Law School in Winston-Salem, where she participated in both the Child Advocacy Clinic and Wake Law Veteran’s Legal Clinic.

While in law school Higgins interned for North Carolina State District Court Judge Mark Killian in Catawba County and the District Attorney’s Office for the 25th Judicial District. While interning for the district attorney, Higgins worked under the third-year practice rule and was able to try cases for the State of North Carolina. During the summer of 2014 Higgins was able to study abroad in Vienna, Austria and interned with the General Counsel of Magna Steyr Automotive.

Higgins graduated from Wake Forest in 2016 and passed the North Carolina Bar Exam in July of 2016.

Higgins was married on Dex. 31, 2016, and lives in Newton with her husband, their two children and their rescue dachshund, Bobo.

In her spare time, Higgins enjoys spending time with her family and friends, hiking the mountains, watching Canes hockey, and waiting all summer for Carolina Panthers football to return.