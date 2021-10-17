Hickory law firm announces new partner

HICKORY — Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, LLP, a law firm serving western North Carolina for more than 60 years, announced the addition of Jordan L. Faulkner as a partner in the firm.
Faulkner has been with the firm since 2013 and practices in the areas of estate planning, estate administration and corporate law. Much of her work is focused on assisting clients navigate complex estate planning and estate administration matters. When not practicing law, Faulkner spends her time with her husband Will and their two children. She also volunteers her time with several organizations within the Hickory community and is a member of numerous professional associations.
Faulkner earned her Bachelor of Science degree with honors from Presbyterian College and her Juris Doctorate degree with honors from Charleston School of Law.
One of Hickory’s oldest firms, Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, offers expertise in a broad range of practice areas, including business and corporation law; taxation and estate planning; real property; personal injury claims; civil and real property litigation; wills, estate and probate law; elder law; guardianship; traffic court; criminal law; bankruptcy; collections and foreclosures; employment law; and mediation.
The firm’s other partners are Terry M. Taylor, Paul E. Culpepper, Kevin C. McIntosh, Jimmy R. Summerlin Jr. and Timothy D. Swanson.