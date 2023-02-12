HICKORY — Platinum Corral, a multi-unit franchise operator of Golden Corral restaurants, hosted a grand re-opening celebration on Wednesday to unveil the reimagined interior and improved dining experience of its location at 1053 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory.

The Catawba County Chamber hosted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate the comprehensive refresh, which included the installation of a new stone fireplace, new décor and interiors, and an enhanced buffet area. The restaurant’s private party room can accommodate up to 50 people.

“We are always looking for new ways to serve our customers, and we are confident that regulars and newcomers alike will enjoy the warm, welcoming atmosphere we’ve created following these recent refurbishments,” said Billy Sewell, president and CEO, Platinum Corral, LLC. “Hickory professionals will particularly enjoy our morning hours, whether they are meeting with colleagues over breakfast or simply kicking off their workday with a great meal.”

Golden Corral’s buffet features a variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from more than 100 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more.

There are several to-go options for guests who wish to enjoy their Golden Corral favorites without dining in. With “Weigh N’ Pay,” guests create their own plate, weigh, and pay for their meal. Family Meals To-Go for one, four or six people are also available on the Golden Corral app and at http://togo.goldencorral.com/. Guests can choose from beef, chicken, pork, and seafood entrées, as well as a wide array of sides, desserts, beverages, and Golden Corral’s yeast rolls. Both delivery and curbside pickup are available at the Hickory location.

The Hickory Golden Corral is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday – Sunday and is known for special deals like Friday Night Fish Fry, Senior Early Bird Special, and more. Visit the location’s Facebook page for more information.