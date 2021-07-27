 Skip to main content
Hickory firm announces hiring of audit manager
Hickory firm announces hiring of audit manager

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Strategic Advisors (“DHW”), announced the hiring of Brandon Killian as an audit manager.

Killian holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lenoir-Rhyne University. He previously spent two years in internal audit with Bon Secours Mercy Health and seven years in public accounting with Dixon Hughes Goodman. Killian is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants.

Originally from Hickory, Killian spent the past 10 years living in Roanoke and Richmond, Virginia. He recently relocated back to the area and now lives in Conover with his wife, Stephanie, and dog, Kent.

DHW has been in business in Hickory for over 30 years. They serve as professional advisors to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries. Additional information on DHW can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.

