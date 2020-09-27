Hickory firm announces addition of principal

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Consultants (DHW), announces the addition of Tim Reynolds as a principal with their tax practice.

Reynolds provides accounting, tax, and operational consulting services and has several years of experience working with manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, and dealerships across the U.S. on strategies designed to maximize financial and operational performance, identify and reduce risk, and plan for succession. Reynolds is a frequent speaker and writer on various financial and operational topics and conducts educational sessions to help clients succeed and navigate through the various challenges that impact businesses today.

Reynolds is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, various trade organizations, and is a graduate of the University of Toledo, with a B.B.A. degree in accounting.

DHW is located in Hickory and recently celebrated their 30th anniversary in business. They serve as professional advisors to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries. Additional information on DHW can be found at www.dhw.net or by calling 828-322-2070.