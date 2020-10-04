Hickory company awarded $1.5 million from National Eye Institute

HICKORY — A Hickory medical technology company earned a $1.5 million award to develop an analytics software to help researchers with eye disorder research.

Translational Imaging Innovations is developing the software that will help scientists and doctors store, analyze and share data about eye research, according to a press release from the company.

Recently, to continue development, the National Eye Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, awarded Translational Imaging a Direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation Research award of $1.5 million.

The system being developed allows images and data collected by researchers to be handled more easily. It is made up of software for data collection in human and animal studies and an image-processing application, according to the press release.

“The vision science community deals with exceptionally large volumes of images and data in the search for better diagnostics and therapies,” CEO Eric Buckland said in a statement. “The need for transparent data management and reproducible analysis is universal. Our Integrated Translational Imaging platform is the solution that our innovators have been asking for to improve their quest for better patient outcomes.”

The award will help the company complete the program and create one cohesive platform.