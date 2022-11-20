Hickory Chair names new president

HICKORY — Hickory Chair announces the promotion of industry veteran Parker Goss from vice president of merchandising to president. He assumes the role from interim president and current Rock House Brands CEO Alex Shuford III.

“It has been my honor to act as interim president of Hickory Chair for the past 17 months,” Shuford said. “The dedicated factory and office team at Hickory Chair have been a joy to lead. Having an experienced industry and company veteran in Parker, who can seamlessly take the helm and steer this iconic brand forward, gives me great confidence for the future.”

Goss joined Hickory Chair as vice president of merchandising in 2016. Prior to joining Hickory Chair, Goss held several sales management and brand leadership roles in the luxury furniture marketplace.

Goss brings in creative and design talent Megan Barrett to lead the merchandising responsibilities for Hickory Chair.

“Megan started her career at Hickory Chair in 2014 and we are delighted that she is rejoining us as vice president of merchandising,” Goss said. “She brings a wealth of talent as well as a fresh approach to our product efforts and I’m excited to see how she and our team evolve the line.”

Barrett has also worked on the creative teams at Interior Define, Vanguard Furniture and Sherrill Furniture. She is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Industrial Design degree with a dual specialty in Industrial and Product Design.