 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hickory-based firm promotes man to manager

  • 0

HICKORY — Cody Underwood was recently promoted to manager at Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Strategic Advisors.

Underwood is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a B.S. in Business Administration and a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University with a Master of Business Administration in Accounting. He is a member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, Raleigh Bible Study Fellowship, and Raleigh Collies. Underwood lives in Raleigh with his wife, Anna, and daughters, Adalyn and Eleanor.

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC has served as a strategic advisor to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries since 1990. Additional information about Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.

underwood

Underwood
0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Jobs Number Tops Estimates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert