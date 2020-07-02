Hickory-area unemployment fell in May but still remains high

In May, the Hickory area reported the third-highest unemployment rate, better than Asheville and Fayetteville areas and slightly worse than Greensboro-High Point.

The unemployment rate in the Hickory area was still well above the 4 percent rate the area recorded in March.

Taylor Dellinger, a data analyst at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, said the unemployment figures are indications of recovery.

He attributed the fall in unemployment to people in the manufacturing sector – and particularly those in the furniture industry – returning to work after furloughs.

Dellinger said he expects to see the drop continue with the June unemployment numbers for the area, which will be available near the end of July.

“Now, the question will be, how quickly do we gain half the jobs back or get back where we were?” Delligner said. “The first part is going to be a sharper increase and the April to May kind of shows that and I think the May to June will show a sharper increase but then after that it’s probably going to be slower.”

