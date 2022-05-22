Hazel Francisco joins Realty Executives of Hickory

HICKORY — Hazel Francisco has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Francisco is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Francisco enjoys spending time with family and friends. She enjoys being outdoors as that is where she feels most at peace. The desire and commitment to constantly learn new skills and knowledge in this ever-changing market is a challenge she is willing to take on.

Francisco joins a group of 80 agents already at Realty Executives.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Francisco at 336-829-3542.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.