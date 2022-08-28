Hanes Industries acquires Tullos

CONOVER — Hanes Industries, of Conover, announced that it has acquired Tullos Supply Company. Tullos is a converter and distributor of construction fabrics and other supply items for the furniture and bedding industries based in Shannon, Mississippi.

Tullos was founded in 1997 by Jimmy Tullos, who will remain with the company post acquisition, along with his son, Isaac.

Jerry Greene, president of Hanes Companies, commented, “While Hanes Companies has recently and will continue to invest heavily in markets such as our Hanes Geo Components platform, the acquisition of Tullos reiterates our commitment to core markets such as furniture and bedding. Tullos Supply Company brings our team a company with a strong market reputation for value added converting along with sonic bonding capabilities as we continue to develop new engineered composites across multiple industries.”

Jimmy Tullos added, “We are proud to have joined forces with Hanes. Tullos has built our business delivering value to our customer base by providing quality products at reasonable prices and we see the same in Hanes. We feel this is a natural fit and look forward to growing our combined footprint in the furniture and bedding markets we serve.”

Hanes Industries is a market leading provider of construction fabrics to furniture and bedding companies across North America. Beyond furniture and bedding, Hanes is a leading supplier of fabrics for the filtration, automotive, drapery, packaging, building products, and other industrial markets. Hanes Industries is a business segment of Hanes Companies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leggett and Platt.