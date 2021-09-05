Hancock & Moore names new president

HICKORY — Hancock & Moore, one of the premier leather upholstery manufacturers in the furniture industry, announced the appointment of Phil Brown as the new president of Hancock & Moore and Jessica Charles.

Brown began his career in 1986 at Classic Leather in Hickory. From 1988 to 1990 he was a sales representative for St. Timothy (Classic Leather’s contract division), and from 1990 to 1992 he served as the national sales manager of the brand.

Brown accepted the position of national sales manager at Cox Manufacturing in 1992. In 1997, Brown assumed the position of national sales manager for high-end leather specialist, Leathercraft, in Conover.

In 2001, he became merchandise manager of Century Leather and Century Chair. He then accepted the position of vice president of upholstery in 2015, assuming responsibility for overall sales, marketing and product development for all Century upholstery divisions.

In 2018, he was promoted to vice president of sales for Hancock & Moore and Jessica Charles of the Rock House Farm Family of Brands.

“Phil has been an integral part of the success of our companies for many years and has a long history of experience in the leather upholstery and general upholstery segments starting with Classic Leather and now culminating with Hancock & Moore. He brings a strong combination of skills in sales management, merchandising, marketing and development to the position and will have direct responsibility for all those areas for both brands while working with our operations, HR and accounting teams to make sure Hancock’s best days are those in front of us,” said Alex Shuford III, CEO, RHF Brands.