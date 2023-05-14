HICKORY — At a recent meeting of Catawba County Action Professionals the annual Jim Carr Award was given to Jan Wilson of Neill Grading and Construction.

The award, named in memory of the late Jim Carr of WHKY, is given to the member of the group who exemplifies not only good leads but positive, energetic and professional engagement at the weekly meetings.

Charlene Davis, president, presented the award to Wilson.

Catawba County Action Professionals is a professional group that meets weekly to exchange information and leads pertaining to business activity in the Hickory area.

The group has been meeting regularly for more than 30 years.