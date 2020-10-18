Group honors Hickory businesses

Business and/or Organization (51 or more employees)

Century Furniture: Since its beginnings in 1947, Century Furniture has strived to be the best furniture company in the world by providing finely crafted luxury furniture with impeccable design and quality along with excellent customer service. A third-generation family company, Century now employs over 800 associates and is one of the largest employers in the City of Hickory. Its commitment to the craft of furniture making and support of innovation in the industry truly embodies the spirit of Life. Well Crafted. The company has a long history of civic engagement through both extensive fundraising efforts for community causes and facilities and service on local boards and committees.

Design Foundry: Design Foundry is a relatively new company that has become extremely active in the community during the short time it’s been in existence. Its motto is "Building People, Making Furniture." Design Foundry makes high quality upholstered furniture while working to enhance the lives of its associates. It offers paid time to volunteer in the community and donates a portion of its profits to local nonprofit organizations. In response to COVID-19, the company shifted 25 percent of its cutting and sewing capacity to manufacturing gowns that could be used by health care workers.