Ground broken on new medical office building

SHERRILLS FORD — Catawba Valley Health System (CVHS) recently broke ground on the construction of a new medical office building in Sherrills Ford that will feature a family practice and space for as many as three other tenants.
Summit Healthcare Group LLC, the project developer, expects completion by summer 2022. The address is 3900 Terrell Park Drive in The Village at Sherrills Ford, a 206-acre mixed-use project representing a $100 million investment in that rapidly growing area.
The new construction will be the home to what is currently called Catawba Valley Family Medicine–Southeast Catawba. It is one of 17 primary care practices under the umbrella of Catawba Valley Medical Group, the branch of CVHS that operates all the health system’s primary care, specialty care and urgent care practices. Once relocated, the practice will be rebranded as Catawba Valley Family Medicine–Sherrills Ford.
The new building will span nearly 20,000 square feet and is designed to accommodate MRI, mammography, or similar mobile imaging services. The location gives easy access to major thoroughfares such as Interstate 77 and Highway 16 Bypass connecting to both Hickory and Charlotte.
“Having a presence in Sherrills Ford has long been a part of our strategic plan to provide family care to a growing area of our county,” said Eddie Beard, president and CEO of CVHS. “We are especially grateful for the tireless efforts of Barbara Beatty, county commissioner and CVHS trustee, who helped lead the vision to invest in this exciting new project. We anticipate that our new state-of-the-art facility will help us serve this community for decades to come.”
Among those in attendance for the announcement included Catawba County Commissioners, CVHS board of trustees members, representatives from Catawba Medical Foundation, members of the Chamber of Catawba County, staff from Catawba Valley Family Medicine-Southeast Catawba, special guests from the Sherrills Ford community, Summit Healthcare Group leaders, and representatives from the David E. Looper Company, which is serving as contractor for the project.
The Southeast Catawba practice that will relocate to this new facility features Elizabeth Restino, MD, Miles Saenger, PA-C, and Rebecca Stolorena, PA-C. The practice gives pediatric and adult care, as well as delivering women’s services. Providers manage acute and chronic illnesses, treat acute injuries, perform minor office surgeries and, when necessary, give references for appropriate specialist care. More information can be found at CatawbaValleyHealth.org/SoutheastCatawba.