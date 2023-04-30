HICKORY — Graystone Eye welcomes Dr. Heather Day, OD as their newest eye care provider.
A native of Statesville, Day earned a degree in chemistry from Appalachian State University. She then attended The Ohio State University College of Optometry where she obtained her Doctor of Optometry degree, earning the honor of class valedictorian. She was the recipient of the Feinbloom Low Vision Award while there, which recognizes students for outstanding achievement in the clinical care of low vision patients. Day completed her clinical externships at The Salisbury VAMC in Salisbury, and is licensed by the North Carolina Board of Optometry. She is a member of the American Optometric Association, the North Carolina State Optometric Society, and the Catawba Valley Optometric Society.
Day joins Graystone with 11 years of experience in primary eye care, hard to fit contact lenses, medical eye care, red eyes, and eye fatigue.
Appointments with Day can be made in Graystone’s Hickory and Lenoir offices. To schedule an appointment, call 828-322-2050 or 888-626-2020.
In addition to comprehensive eye examinations, Graystone’s team of board-certified ophthalmologists specialize in the following areas: no-stitch cataract extraction and lens implantation, treatment of diabetic eye disease and other conditions of the retina, medical and surgical management of glaucoma, LASIK and laser refractive surgery, laser surgery (including Argon and YAG), muscle surgery (for strabismus), and cosmetic surgery.
For more information, visit www.graystone-eye.com or call 828-322-2050.