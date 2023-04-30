A native of Statesville, Day earned a degree in chemistry from Appalachian State University. She then attended The Ohio State University College of Optometry where she obtained her Doctor of Optometry degree, earning the honor of class valedictorian. She was the recipient of the Feinbloom Low Vision Award while there, which recognizes students for outstanding achievement in the clinical care of low vision patients. Day completed her clinical externships at The Salisbury VAMC in Salisbury, and is licensed by the North Carolina Board of Optometry. She is a member of the American Optometric Association, the North Carolina State Optometric Society, and the Catawba Valley Optometric Society.