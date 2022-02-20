Grant to help Lenoir furniture company expand

LENOIR — The North Carolina Department of Commerce announced Grand Manor Furniture a recipient of the Rural Economic Development Division Building Reuse grant award. The $400,000 grant will assist the company with renovations to the vacant Thomasville Furniture plant in Lenoir.

“We appreciate the partnership and support from the NC Department of Commerce, Caldwell County Commission and EDC and the City of Lenoir. We can’t wait to get started. This will be a great project for everyone,” said Mike Moore, Grand Manor president.

The company will be relocating its operation from its current 85,000-square-foot Harrisburg Drive facility to the former Thomasville Furniture site, where Grand Manor plans to occupy 200,000 square feet of the 800,000-square-foot facility. Plans also call for adding 75 workers over the next two years.

“Grand Manor has done phenomenally well. They are very highly respected not just in our community, but across the country,” EDC Executive Director Deborah Murray told the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners at their January meeting, when the board approved the furniture manufacturer’s local incentive package.