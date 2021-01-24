Granite Insurance has new leadership

GRANITE FALLS — Granite Insurance announced that its leadership transition was effective Jan. 1, bringing in a new president, chief executive officer and chief financial officer.
Chase Keller, the current vice president of operations, is moving into the role of president.
Cameron Annas, current vice president of business operations. is moving into the role of chief executive officer.
Neil Annas, current president and CEO, is moving into the role of CFO.
"As Granite Insurance grows and develops over time, we face continuous transitions," company officials said in a news release.
"From remodeling our office space in 2020, adapting to the world of COVID-19, and undertaking the progress that comes with growth, we have seen several encouraging transitions to bring us here today. One of the most exciting parts of this process is sharing it with you all, our local community neighbors. We hope you will join us in welcoming our leadership into their new positions. Thank you for being apart of the journey of growth with Granite Insurance."