HICKORY — Tastebuds Popcorn, a high-end, gourmet popcorn franchise, announces its grand opening in downtown Hickory this Thursday, June 15, at 4:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting event sponsored by the Chamber of Catawba County.

Located at 254 First Ave. NW, the event will feature Twist the Balloon Man and free mocktails for attendees.

The celebration will continue on Saturday, June 17, beginning at 11 a.m., when the Tastebuds location will have additional refreshments and bubbles galore in addition to drawings for free popcorn.

“We are very excited to be bringing Tastebuds Popcorn to Hickory,” says co-owners Eliza Shuford Hucks and sister, Nancy Bledsoe. “The popcorn is incredible tasting and festive, and we are excited to be a part of the renaissance that is happening downtown.”

Tastebuds Popcorn is handmade in Belmont, and was started in 2011. They offer over 200 creative flavors all made with real ingredients. Store hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m. In addition to gourmet popcorn, the sisters will be selling chocolates and other sweet goods.